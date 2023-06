With 18 categories, the award aims to promote the trend of sustainable development. (Photo: VNA)

Dairycompany Vinamilk , Bosch Vietnam – a supplier of technology and services and tech giant FPT are among winners of the 2023 Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards ( CSA 2023 ).A ceremony was held by Nhip Cau Dau Tu (Investment Bridge) magazine in coordination with some units in Ho Chi Minh City on June 29 to hounour the awardees.Dang Nhat Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhip Cau Dau Tu, said with 18 categories, the programme aims to promote the trend of sustainable development in the business circle as well as the Vietnamese society.It honours enterprises that have contributed to sustainable, environmentally-friendly development, and social equality, he said, adding that assessments are based on their performance in various activities with the three main pillars of environment, society and governance.Notably, voting results revealed that most of them are seeking ways to improve their business processes towards the most possible sustainable development efforts.