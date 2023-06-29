Business Trade surplus reaches 12.25 billion USD in H1 Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of about 12.25 billion USD in the first half of this year, according to data released by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) on June 29.

Business Number of new businesses hits record high in June Vietnam saw a record-high number of new business registrations, including those resuming operations, in June, according to the Department for Business Registration Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Ho Chi Minh City attracts 2.9 billion USD in FDI in H1 Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.9 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to June 20, an increase of 30.7% compared the same period last year, the city’s Statistics Office has announced.

Business Vietnamese firms need to meet net zero standards Net zero is a global game and Vietnamese firms need to quickly prepare to meet its standards so as not to miss, experts said.