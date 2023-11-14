Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao , who is also Head of the Vietnamese delegation to the European Union (EU), in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondent. (Photo: VNA)

Green finance plays a crucial role as Vietnam is pursuing a green, sustainable economy, he said, adding the country and its international partners announced the establishment of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and it made strong commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).The ambassador also highlighted the establishment of the Vietnam-Luxembourg strategic partnership on green finance on the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam by Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in May, which, he said, has laid a firm foundation for the bilateral cooperation.Green finance was also tabled for discussion during the visit to Luxembourg by Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc and representatives from the State Securities Commission (SSC), the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, and four major banks of Vietnam in July, the ambassador said.The two sides agreed to coordinate to issue government bonds and green bonds, towards corporate bonds in Luxembourg, he continued, noting to that end, Vietnam needs good legal and technical systems and capable human resources.The diplomat expressed his belief that there will be specific action programmes that are expected to give momentum to Vietnam’s green development in the coming time./.