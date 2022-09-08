51 PUCs in Vietnam eligible for shipment of durian to China
A total of 51 Production Unit Codes (PUCs) and 25 Pack House Codes (PHCs) in Vietnam have been recognised as eligible for export of fresh durian to China, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam).
A Dona durian farm in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
A majority of the PUCs come from the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak (23), followed by Dong Nai (7), Binh Phuoc (5), Tien Giang (3). Ben Tre, Long An, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa and Kon Tum each have two, and Dong Thap, Lam Dong and Tay Ninh, one.
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has most PHCs (10), followed by Dak Lak (4), Ben Tre and Dong Nai (3) and Lam Dong (2). Dong Thap, Khanh Hoa and Hai Duong each have one.
Under a protocol inked between Vietnam and China, the Chinese side will review how Vietnamese durian exporters observe its provisions before trading starts.
To hasten the registration of production units and pack houses from Vietnam, China’s General Administration of Customs allowed the PUC and PHC reviews to be conducted via live videos from July 15 – September 4.
A total of 126 PUCs and 44 PHCs were reviewed during the period./.