60th anniversary of Vietnam – Morocco diplomatic ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nong Duc Manh receives Morocco Prime Minister Abbas El Fassi during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam, Hanoi, November 24, 2008. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong receives President of the House of Representatives of Morocco Habib El Malki as part of the latter’s official to Vietnam, Hanoi, December 19, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong receives Morocco Prime Minister Abbas El Fassi as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam, Hanoi, November 24, 2008. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and President of the House of Representatives of Morocco Habib El Malki sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between parliaments of the two countries, Hanoi, December 18, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan pays a courtesy call to Morocco Prime Minister Saad Dine Otma as part of the former’s official visit to Morocco, Rabat, March 28, 2019. (Photo: VNA)
President of the House of Representatives of Morocco Abdelwahed Radi visits Temple of Literature (Hanoi) as part of his official visit to Vietnam from March 3 to 7, 2003. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador of Morocco to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi (first right) presents Morocco Embassy’s Awards as part of a competition for young Francophone journalists in 2020, jointly held by French-language newspaper Le Courrier du Vietnam (under Vietnam News Agency) and International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Hanoi, November 13, 2020. (Photo: VNA)