The Vietnamese Goods Week in Thailand 2023 helps to popularise culture, tourism, and staples from the Mekong Delta region and Ho Chi Minh City as well as the finest OCOP (One commune, One product) items from various cities and provinces around Vietnam.

At the opening ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said the event is hoped to bolster trade activities between the two countries by connecting hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises.



Highlighting the sound relations between Vietnam and Thailand, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said the week offers the opportunity for both sides to further their trade, investment, and tourism ties.



The event sees an unprecedented number of participants, with 100 companies showcasing exceptional products from Vietnam.

It is poised to create optimal conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to successfully expand in the Thai market.

The week will run until August 20./.

VNA