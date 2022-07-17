Culture - Sports Vietnamese beauty becomes runner-up at Miss Supranational Vietnamese beauty Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen became the second runner-up in the Miss Supranational 2022 final in Poland on July 15.

Culture - Sports Dong Son bronze drum featured at World of Sky Discs Exhibition in Germany Dong Son bronze drum, the earliest form of bronze drum found in Vietnam, has been introduced at the World of Sky Discs Exhibition held in Pfannerhall Braunsbedra in the German state of Sachsen Anhalt by two archaeologists Dr. Dominique Görlitz and Dr. Kai Helge Wirth.

Culture - Sports Hau Doong festival of Giay ethnic group For the Giay ethnic people in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, the land, forest, and rivers have their own gods. The forest god is the most sacred deity, protecting villagers in their daily life.