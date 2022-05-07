A new look from the top of Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh
Some 110 km from Ho Chi Minh City in the southern province of Tay Ninh stands Ba Den Mountain. This is the highest mountain in the south, at 986 metres above sea level, and is located in the Ba Den historical, cultural, scenic and tourist relic site, which has been recognised as a national tourist area by the government.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
Vietnam moves up five places in global education rankings
Global website US News has released its 2021 global education rankings, with Vietnam placed 59th, up five notches compared to 2020.
See more
Southeast Asian Youth Festival welcomes SEA Games 31
The Southeast Asian Youth Festival opened on May 7 at the Hanoi pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake. The two-day event is an activity held by the Hanoi Youth Union to welcome SEA Games 31.
Vietnam draws over 10.8 billion USD of FDI in four months
Vietnam attracted over 10.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 88 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
11 outstanding athletes attend SEA Games fire ceremony
The fire ceremony for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) started at 5pm of May 6 at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi, according to the Organising Committee.
Vietnam scraps Covid-19 health declaration rule
The Vietnamese health ministry has on May 5 sent a document to municipal/provincial people’s committees on the temporary suspension of domestic heath declaration requirements, which have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
National strategy on environmental protection to 2030 approved
Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the National Strategy for Environmental Protection to 2030 with a vision until 2050, in which the Government sets targets to prevent the increasing trend of environmental pollution, solve urgent environmental problems, and step by step improve and restore the quality of the environment.