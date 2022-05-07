Videos Southeast Asian Youth Festival welcomes SEA Games 31 The Southeast Asian Youth Festival opened on May 7 at the Hanoi pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake. The two-day event is an activity held by the Hanoi Youth Union to welcome SEA Games 31.

Videos Vietnam draws over 10.8 billion USD of FDI in four months Vietnam attracted over 10.8 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 88 percent of the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Videos 11 outstanding athletes attend SEA Games fire ceremony The fire ceremony for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) started at 5pm of May 6 at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi, according to the Organising Committee.

Videos Vietnam scraps Covid-19 health declaration rule The Vietnamese health ministry has on May 5 sent a document to municipal/provincial people’s committees on the temporary suspension of domestic heath declaration requirements, which have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.