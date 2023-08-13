About 1,000 people join ASEAN Fun Walk 2023 in HCM City
The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Indonesian Consulate General in the city organised ASEAN Fun Walk 2023 on August 12, drawing the participation of approximately 1,000 local and foreign runners.
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
Addressing the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said ASEAN Fun Walk 2023 marked the bloc’s 56th founding anniversary, the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Indonesia Strategic Partnership, and Indonesia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2023.
The event will help to promote the ASEAN Community with solidarity, peace, and development, he said.
The occasion was held on the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in downtown city, attracting plenty of citizens of countries who are working and living in Ho Chi Minh City and nearby provinces.
Following the walk, an art and cultural exchange was held, with music works and martial art performances of ASEAN member countries./.