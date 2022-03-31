A garment-textile firm in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – About 29,300 businesses have been set up so far this year with a combined registered capital of 447.8 trillion VND (19.61 billion USD), data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed.

The number of the new firms saw a year-on-year decline of 1.4 percent but registered capital surged 27.5 percent.

Employee number registered by the newly-established enterprises inched up 0.8 percent to 245,600.

Some 9,600 businesses poured additional 525.3 trillion VND in capital, bringing the total figure to 973.1 trillion VND in the reviewed period.

Meanwhile, 14,700 firms resumed operations, down 0.5 percent against the same period last year./.