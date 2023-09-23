A space where old street stalls are recreated at Thang Long Imperial Citadel, displaying traditional lanterns. These are models of Mid-Autumn Festival lanterns that were once lost and have been restored by artisans.

Using traditional materials such as “do” paper, bamboo, and others, these traditional lanterns, including carp-shaped lanterns and crab-shaped ones, have been vividly and attractively restored.

Visitors to the exhibition space, especially children, will have the chance to learn about traditional toys available only during the Mid-Autumn Festival, raising their appreciation of traditional culture.

The Mid-Autumn Festival event at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel will last until the end of this month./.

VNA