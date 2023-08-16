Business First Vietnam steel maker receives int’l certificate on environment Posco Yamato Vina Steel Joint Stock Company has become the first steel maker in Vietnam officially granted the international EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) certificate.

Videos VinFast debuts on Nasdaq Global Select Market Vietnamese auto maker VinFastrang the bell to officially commence trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the US, under the ticker symbol “VFS”.

Business New power plan lacks mechanisms to attract private investors There are still issues to be resolved with the recently approved National Power Development Plan 8 (PDP8), namely how to attract and encourage private investors, including green financing from foreign financial institutions, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).