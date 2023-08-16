Advanced advertising equipment, technology displayed in HCM City
Visitors to VIETAD 2023 in HCM City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition (VIETAD 2023) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16.
The event is held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 by the Vietnam Advertising Association, the HCM City Advertising Association, and the Dong Nam Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC.
Lasting through August 18, it features 300 booths showcasing cutting-edge advertising machinery and equipment.
Nguyen Thanh Dao, Chairman of the HCM City Advertising Association, said the advertising sector is closely connected with a number of economic activities while the technological boom has fueled the development of advertising.
In that context, VIETAD has established itself as the biggest advertising-specialised exhibition in Vietnam and was recognised as an international-standard event by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).
It creates a chance for leading experts and suppliers to directly meet and discuss with one another, and for businesses to stay updated with the latest advertising technologies, Dao added./.