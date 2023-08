Visitors to VIETAD 2023 in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam International Advertising Equipment and Technology Exhibition ( VIETAD 2023) kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16.The event is held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 by the Vietnam Advertising Association , the HCM City Advertising Association, and the Dong Nam Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC.Lasting through August 18, it features 300 booths showcasing cutting-edge advertising machinery and equipment.Nguyen Thanh Dao, Chairman of the HCM City Advertising Association, said the advertising sector is closely connected with a number of economic activities while the technological boom has fueled the development of advertising.In that context, VIETAD has established itself as the biggest advertising-specialised exhibition in Vietnam and was recognised as an international-standard event by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).It creates a chance for leading experts and suppliers to directly meet and discuss with one another, and for businesses to stay updated with the latest advertising technologies, Dao added./.