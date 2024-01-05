Culture - Sports VFF Chairman encourages Vietnamese team for 2023 Asian Cup finals Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan held a meeting in Hanoi on January 3 to encourage the Vietnamese national team ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup finals.

Culture - Sports HBSO to host New Year Concert 2024 Soloists of the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will perform a concert at the Opera House on January 6 to welcome the New Year.

Culture - Sports Round glutinous rice cake: Cultural delight of Pa Then ethnic group “Banh giay” (round glutinous rice cake) is an indispensable dish on a Tet offering tray of the Pa Then ethnic people in Lam Binh district, Tuyen Quang province. The cakes are offered to ancestors and gods on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year to pray for good weather, bumper crops, prosperity, and happiness.