Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its 25th session in Hanoi on August 14 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

The meeting will have to deal with the heaviest-ever workload since the beginning of this year, with 21 contents, focusing on the supervision work, law-making, and other important matters, the leader said in his opening remarks.

Therefore, it is divided into two phases, with the first from August 14-18, and the second from August 24-25, he added.Read full text

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to become a pioneer in promoting the development of modern rural areas, ecological agriculture, and civilised farmers.

Working with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board on August 13, Chinh, who is also a Politburo member, highlighting Dong Thap’s favourable location and high potential, noting that it shares a long border line with Cambodia with two international border gates, and has a large area of alluvial soil thanks to Tien and Hau Rivers.Read full text

- Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into Vietnam have gradually recovered with many large-scale investment projects following the COVID-19 pandemic as well as political and economic uncertainties in the world.

Several days ago, the south-central province of Binh Thuan granted an investment licence to a series of gas and electricity projects using liquefied natural gas (LNG), enabling the implementation of four large-scale projects invested by Vietnamese and foreign businesses.Read full text

- Vietnam’s economic growth is likely to rebound in 2024 and 2025, according to Dorsati Madani, Senior Economist at the World Bank (WB).

Madani noted that Vietnam's major trading partners, including the US, Europe, and China, have all experienced negative impacts in recent times due to global instabilities and reduced demand.Read full text

- Vietnam’s economy has begun to gather steam again since the start of the third quarter of this year, helping consolidate confidence of businesses and investors, experts have said.

The country’s index of industrial production (IIP) in July expanded 3.9% from the previous month and 3.7% against the same period last year, statistics show.Read full text

- Vietnam’s aquatic product exports are likely to suffer a drop in 2023 although market prospects are better than last year's end, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

According to VASEP, in the best scenario with a recovery of the market and a stable supply of raw materials, seafood exports in the remaining five months of 2023 may reach over 4 billion USD, bringing the total export value in 2023 to 9 billion USD and representing a decline of 15-16% compared to 2022.Read full text

-It is necessary to strengthen cooperation in vaccines and biopharmaceuticals to proactively prevent and control diseases, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said while receiving Chairman and General Director of AstraZeneca Vietnam Nitin Kapoor in Hanoi on August 14.

The Deputy PM highly appreciated AstraZeneca’s valuable and timely support for Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19.Read full text

-The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment held a conference in Hanoi on August 14 to review the 10-year implementation of Resolution 24-NQ/TW on natural resources management issued by the 11th Party Central Committee.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Quy Kien said that in order to complete a report summarising the 10-year implementation of the resolution, localities should submit their full and comprehensive reports on the results of management activities over land, water, geological, mineral, environmental, sea and islands resources.Read full text

-The Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on the Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, and the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam, which will officially take effect from August 15, is expected to generate “golden opportunities” for the tourism sector to attract international visitors, insiders have said.

Accordingly, Vietnam will extend the validity of tourist e-visas to 90 from 30 days, with multiple entries, and triple the duration of visa-free stays for visitors from certain countries to 45 days.

Both the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and experts held that such adjustments will help spur the domestic tourism sector's strong development, and create attractive business opportunities for investors.Read full text/.