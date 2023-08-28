☕ Afternoon briefing on August 28
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his visiting Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong agreed to consider upgrading the relationship between Vietnam and Singapore to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the time ahead, at their talks in Hanoi on August 28. Read full story
- Phase 1 of the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) project in Vinh Thanh district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, will have its construction started on September 9, according to the municipal People’s Committee.
The launch is expected to see the presence of about 300 delegates, including representatives of the Singaporean Embassy in Hanoi, the Singaporean Consulate General in Can Tho, ministries, and central agencies. It will also form part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties. Read full story
- First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU)’s Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee on Youth Bui Quang Huy hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 28 for a delegation from the National Youth Council of Singapore led by its Chief Executive Officer David Chua.
Huy welcomed the Singaporean delegation’s visit, which is taking place when Vietnam and Singapore are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties and their 10-year strategic partnership. Read full story
- Full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies opined on some draft laws, to be submitted to the legislature’s sixth meeting in October, at a conference in Hanoi on August 28.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue noted that the conference, the fourth of its kind in the 15th tenure, is to make the best possible preparations for the sixth sitting. Read full story
- Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha received in Hanoi on August 28 received a delegation from Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group led by its Vice President, Governor of Cuba’s Artemisa province Ricardo Concepcion Rodriguez.
Ha, who is also President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Parliamentarians Group and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, emphasised that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always attach great importance to and wish to further tighten the traditional relationship of solidarity, friendship, and traditional cooperation with the Party, State and the people of Cuba. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received visiting Saudi Arabian Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel-Khateeb in Hanoi on August 28, affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to the enhancement of the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Saudi Arabia, an important partner in the Middle East. Read full story
- Director General of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang on August 28 had a meeting with a delegation from the Governments of the French-Speaking Community of Belgium (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and the Walloon Region in Vietnam.
At the meeting, Trang congratulated Nicolas Dervaux, Representative of the Governments of the French-speaking Community of Belgium and the Walloon Region in Vietnam, for completing his term and welcomed his successor Pierre Du Ville. Read full story
- Director of the Vietnam Press Museum Tran Thi Kim Hoa has come to appreciate French collector Jean Marie Jacquemin’s donations of a book titled “1968 - 1973 Verrières-le-Buisson: Havre De Paix” (Verrières-le-Buisson: Safe Haven) and some valuable publications related to Vietnam.
The book is a collection of hundreds of articles posted on French and other countries’ newspapers. It was first published in 2013 on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, and then reprinted in 2023 to mark 50 years since the signing. Read full story
- Vietnam lured close to 18.15 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to August 20, up 8.2% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
In the period, there were 1,924 newly-registered projects with a combined capital of 8.87 billion USD, up 69.5% and 38.6% compared to the same period last year, respectively. Read full story
- The Vietnam Administration of HIV/AIDS Control (VAAC), in collaboration with the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Vietnam, held a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 28 to provide guidance on HIV/AIDS prevention and control for workers. Read full story./.