☕ Afternoon briefing on August 3
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highlighted joint efforts by ministries, agencies, businesses and people in handling pending issues related to the real estate market while chairing an online conference on August 3.
The conference, which was connected to 63 centrally-run cities and provinces, reviewed the implementation of the Government’s Resolution No. 33/NQ-CP dated March 11, 2023 on a number of solutions to remove obstacles to the real estate market and boost its safe, healthy and sustainable development. Read full story
- The Government's Steering Committee for Administrative Reform has requested ministries, sectors, and localities to proactively and promptly supervise the system of legal normative documents, identify any issues and obstacles, and assign relevant agencies to resolve them within specific deadlines.
Under Announcement No. 304/VPCP-TB on the conclusion of the steering committee at its 5th session held on July 19, 2023, ministries, sectors and localities were demanded to review administrative procedures at all levels, focusing on addressing current challenges in terms of housing, credit access, electricity, taxation, land, customs, and transport. Read full story
- The eastern wing of the North-South Expressway will have 36 rest stations as approved by Ministry of Transport on August 2. Of them, six have been put into service, three under construction and the remainders yet to receive investment. Read full story
- International organisations and media have continued to make positive assessment of Vietnam’s economic recovery and outlook in the second half of 2023.
Despite a slow growth amid global economic headwinds, Vietnam is performing better than most countries and is still an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the manufacturing sector, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Singapore-based DBS Bank as cited by Fibre2Fashion. Read full story
- Vietnam’s stock market is witnessing the fastest and strongest recovery since the beginning of this year, as the VN-Index has surpassed the threshold of 1,200 points.
Most stocks have risen significantly compared to the end of 2022, and the list of enterprises with a capitalisation over 10 billion USD expanded. Read full story
- Vietnam will export the second batch of 18 tonnes of fresh sugarcane to the US market in the coming time.
In March, the first batch of 20 tonnes of fresh sugarcane from the northern province of Hoa Binh was delivered to the US. Read full story
- Hanoi's Department of Tourism plans to organise a series of night-time tourism activities to tap the potential of the night-time economy and attract more visitors to the capital city.
Hanoi has successfully built night-time tourism products, including night tours of Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Hoa Lo prison relic site, Vietnam Literature Museum and night pedestrian streets. Read full story
- The search for destinations in Vietnam has increased sharply after a new visa policy was approved by the National Assembly (NA), according to Agoda, a digital travel platform.
The number of searches from foreign visitors planning for a long holiday in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, rose by 33% within two weeks after the approval of the policy which extends the validity of tourist e-visas from 30 days to 90 days, and lengthen the duration of visa-free stays from 15 to 45 days for visitors from certain countries. Read full story
- Thirty outstanding social impact businesses (SIB) participating in the 2023 COVID-19 recovery programme was announced on August 3 by the Agency for Enterprise Development under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Global Affairs Canada, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The winners will undergo intensive training and receive 100 million VND (4,208 USD) each to reform their business models and products, and recover after the pandemic. Read full story
- Da Nang always welcomes Malaysian enterprises to invest in the city and creates favourable conditions for Malaysian tourists, Secretary of the city's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang affirmed on August 3 at the meeting with Malaysian Ambassador Dato' Tan Yang Thai. Read full story
- Two Vietnamese movies, namely Memento Mori: Dat (Memento: Earth) and Dem toi ruc ro (The Brilliant Darkness), have been nominated in four categories of the ASEAN International Films Festivals & Awards (AIFFA) 2023 which is underway in Malaysia, according to actress and director Hong Anh. Read full story./.