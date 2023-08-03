Politics Da Nang creates favourable conditions for Malaysian tourists, investors Da Nang always welcomes Malaysian enterprises to invest in the city and creates favourable conditions for Malaysian tourists, Secretary of the city's Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang affirmed on August 3 at the meeting with Malaysian Ambassador Dato' Tan Yang Thai.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam treasures strategic partnership with Philippines: PM Vietnam always treasures and wishes to step up the strategic partnership with the Philippines, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A. Manalo during a reception in Hanoi on August 2.

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, cooperation with Armenia: NA official Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Armenia, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha said while receiving Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan in Hanoi on August 2.