Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received outgoing Cambodian Ambassador Chay Navuth in Hanoi on January 6.



Chinh appreciated the ambassador’s contributions to the two countries’ relations, especially in the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 in celebration of the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties; and congratulated him on being appointed as Deputy Secretary of State of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.Read full text



-People-to-people diplomacy will focus on activities in service of national socio-economic development in 2023, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga has said.



The Party and the State consider 2023 an important year to implement the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan and the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, Nga noted in a recent interview granted to the press.Read full text



-Vietnamese businesses, especially those operating in the agricultural sector, have made all necessary preparations and are ready for the reopening of the Chinese market from January 8.



Many Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products such as rice, fruits, shrimp and fish, are expected to enjoy strong export growth following China’s reopening of its market. At present, prices of several products have reported surges.Read full text



-VNG - the first Vietnamese tech unicorn - was included in the 10 Asian companies to watch in 2023 list announced by Japan’s Nikkei Asia web.



According to the web, the VNG has emerged as one of the country's most watched companies, with a possible initial public offering in 2023. The tech company has registered to trade some of its shares on a local exchange for unlisted firms, a move that is often used for companies to test the stock market before their official IPO. It is also reportedly eyeing a US listing.Read full text

-Nikkei Asia, a news service in Japan, ran an article on January 6 saying that Vietnam's offshore wind power sparks an influx of foreign investment.



It noted that Japanese and European companies are making major moves into offshore wind power in Vietnam to take advantage of the developing country's renewable power push.Read full text



-An international workshop on the role and value of Mo Muong - a unique cultural heritage of the Muong ethnic group in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh, is being held in the locality on January 5-6.



Jointly organised by the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM), and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event offered a venue for scientists, researchers and artisans to discuss and give analysis to clarify more about the role and value of Mo Muong, and propose measures to preserving the cultural heritage. Read full text



-Hanoi is working to make a breakthrough in tourism development this year by creating new and distinctive products to attract more domestic and international visitors, according to the municipal Tourism Department.



The capital city welcomed 208,000 visitors, including 38,000 international arrivals, during the three-day New Year holiday, from December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023.Read full text/.