Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong affirmed Vietnam’s appreciation of the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s close technical partnership with its Government, while attending the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA76) in Geneva on May 23.

In her remarks, Huong said the WHA76 takes place in coincidence with many important milestones of the World Health Organisation (WHO), including its 75th founding anniversary.Read full text



-The global corporate minimum tax is unlikely to impede Vietnam’s FDI inflows given the fact that tax incentives are not the primary attraction for setting up a factory in Vietnam, said Michael Kokalari, chief economist at investment fund VinaCapital.

In his latest analysis, he said FDI had been one of Vietnam’s most important economic growth drivers over the last decade. The country had significantly outperformed its regional peers in attracting FDI since the US-China trade war emerged, but there were two potential risks to its future FDI inflows.Read full text



-The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has submitted to the Government a plan in which it proposes a 20.8% increase of pensions and social insurance benefits and monthly allowances for those with no salary increase from January 1, 2022.

Compared with the previous draft, in the new draft decree, the ministry adds the groups of people who are enjoying monthly benefits for accidents at work and occupational diseases to be entitled to this increase.Read full text



-Vietnam jumped 12 places in the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)’s latest business environment rankings which measure the attractiveness of doing business in 82 countries with 91 crucial indicators.

The report highlights that Vietnam, along with Thailand and India, is considered the Asian country that has made the most progress in terms of business environment development.Read full text



-The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) is negotiating to purchase more electricity from China and Laos, according to EVN General Director Tran Dinh Nhan.

The power source in the whole system has no more backup capacity, Nhan noted.Read full text



-The problems found in Branch S1I of the America Asia Gateway (AAG) undersea cable have been fixed, restoring the internet data connection between Vietnam and Hong Kong (China), Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications announced on May 24.

AAG is one of the five international undersea cables taking up most of the internet connection capacity from Vietnam to the world. All the five in turn fell into problems last year and the first months of this year.Read full text



- Revenue in the luxury goods market in Vietnam will amount to 957.2 million USD in 2023, and grow annually by 3.23% in the 2023-2028 period, according to Statista, a statistics portal for market data.

Increasing consumer demand is said to be a motivation for many brands to pour their investment in Vietnam. Luxury brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Berluti have opened shops in Hanoi - where the number of brands is not big but the demand is increasing, Statista reported.Read full text/.