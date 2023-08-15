Society Measures sought to promote food safety culture A national workshop themed “Education, communication and food safety culture” was held in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on August 15, gathering over 100 delegates from ministries, sectors and localities nationwide.

Videos Citizens from 13 countries allowed to enter Vietnam for 45 days The Vietnamese government on August 14 issued two resolutions regarding visa exemption and e-visa for foreign citizens. The two documents are much hoped to make breakthroughs for the country’s tourism and business activities.

Society Fisherman in distress in Truong Sa brought to mainland Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defence has coordinated with Army Corps 18 to successfully transport a fisherman having severe health problems while operating in the waters of Truong Sa (Spratly) in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for emergency aid, the hospital reported on August 15.

Society New bus route to Hanoi's airport The Ministry of Transport has just agreed with the Hanoi People's Committee to open a new electric bus route, the E10, departing from Vinhomes Ocean Park urban area in Gia Lam district to the Noi Bai International Airport.