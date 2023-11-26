Videos Vietnam works to remove barriers in cross-border e-commerce The Vietnamese e-commerce market has emerged as one of the top three in Southeast Asia. However, experts said Vietnam needs to exert more efforts to remove barriers in the field.

Business New circular aims to improve stock market transparency The Ministry of Finance has issued a new circular which aims to improve stock market transparency in Vietnam. ​

Business Ample room to grow and develop Vietnamese clam exports Clams are one of main aquatic products of Vietnam. This is also a popular product in many markets such as the Europe, US, Japan, Malaysia and Australia, among others. In recent years, many localities and businesses have made strong investments in sustainable production in order to achieve international certifications, creating a foundation for Vietnamese clam exports to expand.

Business Vietnam’s rubber industry goes green Many domestic rubber firms are pursuing a green strategy in an effort to reduce waste and verify sustainable forest management certificates to better promote the Vietnamese rubber brand globally.