Quang Ninh striving to attract 1 billion USD in FDI The goal of attracting 1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) to industrial parks, economic zones in 2023 of the coastal province of Quang Ninh is quite positive, provincial leaders have said.

EVFTA opens door wider for Vietnamese goods to EU The implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which went into force on August 1, 2020, plays a key role in bringing Vietnamese agro-fishery products into the European market, Trade Counselor in Belgium and the EU Tran Ngoc Quan has told the Vietnam News Agency.

Vietnamese Canadian firm benefits from CPTPP The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which both Vietnam and Canada are members, has brought about many benefits to businesses of both sides.

Singaporean entrepreneurs highly value cooperation potential with Vietnam Economic and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore continues to be a bright spot in bilateral relations, especially in potential areas such as sustainable development, renewable energy, green economy, and digital economy, according to the Singaporean business community.