Themed "Connecting the value chain - Towards green agriculture and sustainable development", it has attracted exhibitors from businesses and cooperatives across 36 cities and provinces nationwide. There are also 29 foreign exhibitors from Australia, Russia, Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and New Zealand.

Diverse agro-forestry-fishery products on display include rice, coffee, tea, spices, canned vegetarian food, fresh fruit, and processed farm produce. The list also includes different plants and flowers, as well as machinery and equipment used for agricultural production.

The event, which will run until September 18, provides a platform for cities and provinces nationwide to introduce their products and heighten the reputation of Vietnamese farm produce domestically and globally./.

VNA