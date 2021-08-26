AIPA-42 promotes solidarity, takes timely actions to overcome challenges
The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) was held in Brunei in videoconference format from August 23-25.
