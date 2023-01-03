Business Official believes in strong rebound of stock market Vietnam’s stock market will bounce back strongly and develop in both quantity and quality in 2023 to remain an effective capital mobilisation channel for the economy, an official has said.

Business Business integrity passport to global supply chains Experts are urging Vietnamese firms to incorporate integrity principles into their corporate governance since they believe business integrity would be the passport to global supply chains.

Business Pressure on capital market forecast to ease in 2023 Despite many difficulties due to increasing interest rates, the pressure on the capital market is expected to decrease gradually in 2023, experts forecast.