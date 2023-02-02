Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese airlines stood at 95.3% in January, down 0.9 percentage points from the previous month, while the number of flights increased 15.6%, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).



Bamboo Airways posted the best OTP, at 96.4%, followed by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines 95.9% and Vietjet Air 95%.



The rate of Pacific Airlines was 93.6%, Vietravel Airlines 93%, and Vasco 86.9%.



During the period under review, from December 19, 2022 to January 18, 2023, airlines in Vietnam conducted 29,416 flights, including 10,846 by Vietnam Airlines, 10,693 by Vietjet Air, 4,900 by Bamboo Airways, 1,912 by Pacific Airlines, 579 by Vasco, and 486 by Vietravel Airlines, according to the CAAV.



During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday (January 20 to 26), airports across Vietnam handled more than 1.9 million passengers, up 58% from the 2022 holiday. The passengers included over 967,000 served by Vietnamese airlines, rising 60.7% year on year, data from the Transport Ministry showed./.