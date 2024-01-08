Dien Bien Airport has reopened and hosts new flights connecting Dien Bien province and Ho Chi Minh City, allowing visitors from Vietnam’s south to more easily visit the northwestern province.

Following upgrades and expansions, Dien Bien Airport is now capable of catering to large aircraft such as A320s and A321s, which serve flights between Dien Bien and Vietnam’s two major metropolises - Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Since its reopening, Dien Bien Airport has welcomed 13,000 passengers and the number is growing steadily. Passengers from neighbouring provinces also take flights from Dien Bien to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

With Dien Bien Airport being upgraded and put into operation, coupled with Dien Bien hosting Vietnam’s Tourism Year in 2024, the northwestern province has set a target of welcoming 1.3 million visitors this year.

In addition to boosting tourism, the airport is also expected to be a growth engine for Dien Bien and the northwestern region at large./.

VNA