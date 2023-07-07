Airports of Thailand confident 95 million passenger target achievable hinh anh 1Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced that the country is on track to hit the 95 million passenger number across all of its 6 airports this year. (Photo: pattayamail.com)  
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Airports of Thailand (AOT) is confident that its passenger target for 2023 at 95 million will be achieved, thanks to a swift recovery in the tourism sector.

The AOT has announced that the country is on track to hit the 95 million passenger number across all of its 6 airports this year. AOT’s Chief Executive Officer Kirati Kitmanawat said 66.38 million passengers traveled through AOT-managed airports in the first 8 months of the 2023 fiscal year, starting October 2022.

This figure reflects a 170.4% year-on-year growth, with most being international passengers at 34.31 million, representing a 635.7% expansion. The number of domestic passengers in the same period was logged at 32.06 million, showing a 61.3% growth.

The AOT has set the annual passenger number target at 95 million for 2023, and at 142 million next year, which will be comparable to the pre-pandemic level.

The AOT is expected to start trialing the new satellite concourse (SAT-1) at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport this September, which will provide 216,000 extra square kilometers of passenger area. The company also reported some 2 billion baht profit in the first half of this year./.
VNA