Business PetroVietnam exceeds two-month exploitation target The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has reported that its exploitation in the first two months of 2020 exceeded the set plan by 11.5 percent.

Business Support packages take effect, but need to be stronger Support packages from the Government and banks would contribute to partly reducing difficulties for enterprises affected by COVID-19, but stronger measures should be taken for the hardest-hit industries, experts said.

Business Master plan on sustainable development of sea-based economy The Government has issued a resolution promulgating a master plan and a five-year plan on the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s resolution on the sustainable development of the Vietnamese sea-based economy until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Business Aviation sector strives to navigate COVID-19 outbreak Airlines in Vietnam are looking at ways to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak after seeing declining passenger numbers.