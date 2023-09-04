Amazon Global Selling kicks off activities at VIFA ASEAN 2023 , a destination to explore and experience export models for the furniture and handicraft industry. (Photo Courtesy Amazon Global Selling Vietnam)

A series of consultancy presentations from Amazon experts were offered at the Vietnam - ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair 2023 (VIFA ASEAN 2023) held in Ho Chi Minh City.The consultancy, Amazon said, supported and provided an overview of cross-border e-commerce, and showcases how Amazon resources, tools and solutions can help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) traverse the international market.Joining the four-day exhibition from August 29 to September 1, Amazon provided on-site information and guidance, advancing Vietnamese home decor and furniture to the next level of global integration by leveraging cross-border e-commerce exports.With industry insights and consultancy, Amazon Global Selling aimed to empower local businesses in the home decor and furniture industry to expand and accelerate their footprint in the globe.In addition, the “Selling on Amazon” workshop, with a focus on the rising trend of cross-border e-commerce on a global scale, offered a wellspring of information, insights, and educational resources, arming local enterprises with knowledge about e-commerce export.The Amazon Handbook, a comprehensive guide packed with essential success know-how about online exports for domestic brands, was published, helping domestic suppliers thoroughly leverage their competitive edge in manufacturing home decor and furniture to accelerate their global export progress.“Home decor and furniture has huge advantages based on local unlocked potential and global market demand. We are delighted to present at the VIFA ASEAN 2023 as a chance to connect with local sellers and prospects, as well as a window for accelerating Vietnam as a global manufacturing hub for home furnishings and quality products in general,” said Gijae Seong, head of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam.Vietnam's annual wood industry exports average over 10 billion USD, making Vietnam the fifth-largest wood manufacturer and exporter in the world.VIFA ASEAN 2023 was an one-stop event for thousands of local and international visitors, featuring industry insights and practical experience in global exports./.