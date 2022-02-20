Business Pangasius exports exceed expectations Pangasius (tra fish) exports topped 1.61 billion USD last year, an 8.4 percent rise from 2020, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Dong Thap exports first batch of mangoes to Europe in 2022 The Mekong province of Dong Thap held a ceremony on February 19 to announce the export of the first batch of mangoes to the European market in 2022.

Business Auto companies enjoy positive earnings Auto businesses enjoyed positive annual earnings thanks to flourishing profits in the fourth quarter.

Business Book on doing business and investment in Algeria released A handbook on doing business and investment in the Algerian market in 2021 has been introduced by the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria.