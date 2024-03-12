Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (standing, right) speaks at the conference of leaders of Nordic businesses that are investing in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on March 12 said that there remains ample room for the cooperation between Vietnam and Nordic countries as they have advantages to support and complement each other in many fields.

Speaking at a conference of leaders of Nordic businesses that are investing in Vietnam, Quang expressed his hope that big corporations and companies from the Nordic region, with their experience, strengths, and reputation, will continue to support and accompany the Vietnamese Government and enterprises. He expected that they will have breakthrough, creative, modern solutions, seize opportunities, and expand investment cooperation in areas where both sides have strengths and potential.

Quang also hoped that Nordic investors will help the Vietnamese Government to continue perfecting institutions, mechanisms, and policies to encourage businesses to apply sustainable business models, develop new industries, as well as digital, green, and circular economy.

A business representative raises questions at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM also asked Nordic corporations and businesses to promote cooperation directions that they have strengths in and that Vietnam has needs such as finance - banking, green industries, education and training, and healthcare.

In the spirit of “harmonising benefits and sharing risks”, the Vietnamese Government will always accompany, support, and create favourable conditions for the business community in general and foreign investors in particular, including those from the Nordic region, to do successful, sustainable and long-term business in Vietnam, Quang affirmed.

On this occasion, Quang clarified issues that Nordic corporations and businesses are concerned about relating to administrative reforms, electricity supply, agricultural development, human resource training, and Vietnam's diplomatic relations./.