An Dinh - Palatial palace inside Hue imperial city
An Dinh Palace, built in 1917 during the reign of Emperor Khai Dinh, bears unique architecture marrying traditional Vietnamese and European styles.
An Dinh Palace was built during the reign of Emperor Khai Dinh and was the birthplace of his son, who was to became the last emperor of Vietnam, Emperor Bao Dai (1926-1945). (Photo: VNA)
A life-size bronze statue of Crown Prince Nguyen Phuc Vinh Thuy, who later became Emperor Bao Dai, is at the centre of the palace. (Photo: VNA)
A European-style room inside An Dinh Palace. (Photo: VNA)
Large murals depicting the tombs of Emperor Khai Dinh’s predecessors. (Photo: VNA)
A wide range of royal exhibits on display at An Dinh Palace. (Photo: VNA)