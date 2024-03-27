Chairman of the An Phu district People’s Committee Trang Cong Cuong. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on March 27 exported 18 tonnes of acacia mangoes to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

This was the first batch of mangoes exported to the RoK under a contract signed between Long Binh Agriculture Cooperative in An Phu district and Hoang Phat Fruit Ltd. Co.

Chairman of the An Phu district People’s Committee Trang Cong Cuong said that it took local authorities and farmers more than 10 years to open the doors for local mangoes to demanding markets like the RoK.

The official emphasised that the district will increase support for enterprises and farmers to build stable material areas, develop sustainable value chains, and accelerate the issuance of codes of remaining mango growing areas to boost exports while coordinating with fruit exporting companies to survey other mango orchards to sign export contracts to choosy markets.

An Giang province has more than 12,000 ha of mango, of which An Phu district accounts for 1,860 ha. The district has over 354 ha of mango farming in line with VietGAP standards in Khanh An and Phu Huu communes. The district has issued 61 area codes for planting acacia mangoes for export to New Zealand, the US, the RoK, Japan, Australia and China./