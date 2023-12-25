The project is expected to intensify trade connection; and facilitate import and export activities. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of An Giang has recently proposed to the Ministry of Planning and Investment to consider supporting the local authorities in building a logistics centre at the Tinh Bien International Border Gate in Tinh Bien town, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Phuoc.

Covering an area of 25.1 ha, the project is estimated to have total investment of 239 billion VND (over 9.8 million USD) sourced from the State budget. It will be implemented from 2024 to 2027.



Phuoc said that the project aims to fully tap the advantages for the development of logistics, trade, and services at the border gate; promote the role of international border gates in connecting the Mekong Delta region and Cambodia's Phnom Penh capital city.



It is also expected to intensify trade connection; and facilitate import and export activities, tourism and services, and border economic development, thus creating a motivation for the locality’s socio-economic development.



The Tinh Bien International Border Gate holds a crucial position in both economic development and national security as it serves as a goods transit point between the southern provinces of Vietnam and Cambodia. The annual average imports and exports turnover through the border gate reaches hundreds of millions of US dollars and gradually increases through years, hitting 628.78 million USD in 2022, accounting for nearly 24% of the border import-export turnover of the locality.



The early establishment of a logistics centre at the Tinh Bien International Border Gate is needed for sustainable border economic development in An Giang following the province's socio-economic and trade development direction, and border economic cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia, Phuoc stressed.



Sharing a 100km-long borderline with Kandal and Takeo provinces of Cambodia, An Giang is deemed to possess competitive advantages in import–export activities between the two countries through border gate pairs. The locality also serves as a gate for domestic goods to access other ASEAN countries./.