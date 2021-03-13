Business HCM City, RoK firm foster cooperation in smart urban building Ho Chi Minh City and Lotte Properties HCMC, owned by Lotte Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK), have agreed to enhance their cooperation, especially in smart urban building.

Business Revamping State management would boost private economic sector: workshop Experts attending a workshop in Hanoi on March 12 suggested creating an equal competition environment and reforming the system of State resources allocation to spur the development of the private economic sector in Vietnam.

Business Da Nang to step up economic diplomacy over next five years The central city of Da Nang will press ahead with the research and forecasting of the world’s political situation and new trends in global economic transformation to serve its development policy making over the next five years.

Business Vietnam Airlines, MB Bank foster cooperation National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank) inked a comprehensive cooperative agreement on March 12.