Culture - Sports Ha Giang looks to promote culinary tourism Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, Ha Giang captivates visitors not only with its breathtaking natural landscapes and hospitable people, but also with its delectable cuisine. Its successful hosting of the inaugural international culture, tourism and cuisine festival signified a milestone in culinary exchange between cities, provinces, and international communities, paving the way for the fur

Culture - Sports Poor performance pulls Vietnam down 10 places in latest FIFA rankings The men's national football team of Vietnam plummeted 10 places to the 115th in the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA)’s world rankings released on April 4 as a result of their poor performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

Culture - Sports Thai princess stages musical performance about Vietnam Thai princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn delivered a 50-minute musical performance about Vietnam, called “Vietnam an long” (Vietnam at peace) at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok on the occasion of the 107th founding anniversary of the university.