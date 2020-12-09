Annual international food expo opens
The 2020 Vietnam International Exhibition on Food Industry (Vietnam Foodexpo 2020) opened on December 9.
At Vietnam Foodexpo 2019 (Photo: Internet)
HCM City (VNA) — The 2020 Vietnam International Exhibition on Food Industry (Vietnam Foodexpo 2020) opened on December 9.
According to the organisers, the four-day virtual event attracts nearly 300 companies from 27 provinces and cities around the country, including Hanoi, HCM City, Can Tho, An Giang, Binh Duong, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dak Nong, Dak Lak, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Gia Lai, and Tien Giang.
They will display a variety of products such as fruits and vegetables, beverages, tea and coffee, food ingredients, fine foods, seafood, and food processing technologies and equipment.
It has accepted registrations to visit from foreign importers from a number of countries and territories such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, Europe, Poland, Canada, Russia, India, and the US.
Exhibitors can display their company profile, product images and production processes in their virtual booths, and will be widely and easily accessible to domestic and international buyers.
Moreover, the virtual platform will help enterprises actively manage appointments with partners and interact and connect directly with buyers on a global scale via Chat Box or online video calling.
It will allow exhibitors to connect and seek business partners, get an overview of food supply and demand, new consumption trends in the food industry in the Vietnamese and international markets and new solutions for product development.
It is expected that thousands of transactions will be done at the expo, which has been held since 2015.
Visitors can register to visit at https://e.foodexpo.vn/common/signup./.
