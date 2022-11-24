Annual Vietnam logistics forum spotlights sustainability
The Vietnam Logistics Forum (VLF), the largest annual event in the field hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade since 2013, will take place in the northern port city of Hai Phong on November 25 and 26, aiming to encourage firms to save energy, reduce emissions, and use clean power sources.
Themed ‘Green Logistics’, the 10th edition will be co-chaired by Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, and Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee Tran Luu Quang.
As scheduled, on November 25, participating delegates and businesses will have a field trip to a port and logistics centre in Hai Phong, which houses a long coastline and a deep-sea port capable of habouring ships with tonnages of up to 12,000 TEU (132,000 tonnes).
On the next day, they will attend the forum’s plenary sitting theme ‘Green Logistics’ and two panel discussions on cost optimisation via logistics centers and circular economy, and on the sector’s active adaptation.
Vietnam ranks 11th out of the 50 countries in the 2022 Emerging Market Logistics Index released by logistics and freight provider Agility.
The country’s freight and logistics market is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 5.5% in 2022 – 2027. Its economy has posted a strong recovery this year, growing at 8.93% in the first nine months./.