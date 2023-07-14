“Ao dai” community week goes viral in Hue
Tourists visiting Hue in recent days were sure to have been delighted by the sight of people wearing “ao dai” of different colours along roads, in offices, and at trade fairs. This is part of an “ao dai” community week in the former imperial capital from July 6-12.
As Vietnam’s former imperial capital, Hue is proud of its history of “ao dai” and is striving to turn the national dress into a unique local tourism and cultural product.
An “ao dai” show is one of the highlights of the community week, attracting a large number of visitors, including many foreigners excited to wear the traditional dress.
The “ao dai” community week featured a wide range of activities, including an “ao dai” exhibition, an “ao dai” contest, and “ao dai” dance performances.
A project developing Hue into the capital of “ao dai” was approved by the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial People’s Committee at the end of March, with total funding of over 21 million USD./.