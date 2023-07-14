As Vietnam’s former imperial capital, Hue is proud of its history of “ao dai” and is striving to turn the national dress into a unique local tourism and cultural product.

An “ao dai” show is one of the highlights of the community week, attracting a large number of visitors, including many foreigners excited to wear the traditional dress.

The “ao dai” community week featured a wide range of activities, including an “ao dai” exhibition, an “ao dai” contest, and “ao dai” dance performances.

A project developing Hue into the capital of “ao dai” was approved by the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial People’s Committee at the end of March, with total funding of over 21 million USD./.

