The fashion show is among the main events within the 9th Da Lat Flower Festival, which officially kicked off on December 18.

Audience members were treated to displays of Vietnam’s traditional dress, the “ao dai”, made from silk and highlighted with patterns of various flowers.

Silk fashion collections were also introduced, featuring the nature and architecture of Da Lat, which has been dubbed the city of four flower seasons.

Situated on a plateau around 1,500 metres above sea level, Da Lat enjoys year-round cool weather that is in stark contrast to Vietnam’s tropical climate.

The city is one of Vietnam’s largest flower-growing regions, producing around three billion flowers every year./.

VNA