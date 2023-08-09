Available from August 8, the strategic move strengthens Apple’s standing in over 80 countries and regions globally, in partnership with more than 10,000 banking institutions.

Rumours about Apple Pay coming to Vietnam first surfaced in July, and several banks have been working on support for the service.

The arrival of Apple Pay is seen as a landmark in Vietnam’s quest for digital transformation and a cashless economy.

Apple Pay anticipates broadening its scope in the months to come to include more retail outlets and banking partners, thereby offering a convenient and secure digital payment option to millions more Vietnamese consumers./.

VNA