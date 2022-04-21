Society Conference reviews 10-year implementation of social welfare policies The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam recently held a joint conference to evaluate the 10 years of implementation of social welfare policies in Vietnam.

Society Securities firm head, accomplices arrested for stock market manipulation The Ministry of Public Security on April 20 issued a decision to conduct investigations into a case accused of manipulating the stock market at Tri Viet Securities Corp, Louis Holdings Group, Louis Capital JSC and relevant agencies, and detained four people.

Society Over 484 tonnes of rice provided to needy people in Ha Giang Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has assigned the Ministry of Finance to provide more than 484 tonnes of rice to the northern province of Ha Giang during the between-crop period of 2022.

Videos Int’l forum aims at boosting national brands The opening ceremony of Vietnam National Brand Week and the International Forum on Vietnam’s National Brands 2022, with the theme “Enhancing the position to take off” took place in both offline and online formats on April 20 in Hanoi.