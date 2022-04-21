Army - people ties highlighted at HCM City exhibition
The strength of the army - people ties in the 1975 Ho Chi Minh Campaign and the pandemic combat is the focus of an exhibition opened at the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 21.
Visitors to the exhibition at the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Museum in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The strength of the army - people ties in the 1975 Ho Chi Minh Campaign and the pandemic combat is the focus of an exhibition opened at the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Museum in Ho Chi Minh City on April 21.
The event is held by the Political Department of the Military Region 7 High Command in celebration of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation Day (April 30, 1975).
In his opening remarks, Colonel Thai Thanh Duc, Vice Director of the department, said the display features more than 300 photos, documents, and items, along with over 500 books spotlighting the strength of the army - people ties in the General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1975 and the fight against the COVID-19.
The exhibits once again affirm the significance of the general offensive and uprising, whose peak was the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which led to the liberation of the south and the national reunification.
They also reflect the close-knit relations between the armed forces of Military Region 7 and local residents in the pandemic combat, he added.
The exhibition will run through May 21./.