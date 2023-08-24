A resident of Bangkok receives a COVID-19 jab (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Finance and Health Ministerial Meeting (AFHMM) took place in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 24, aiming to discuss effective measures to deal with future pandemics.



The meeting is intended to foster coordination between finance and health officials, thereby responding promptly and effectively to challenges caused by future pandemics as well as sharing experience among ASEAN member countries, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said at a press conference organised on the same day.



The meeting reaffirmed the need to boost national investment and explore other innovative financing schemes by partnering with international actors to support the implementation of the ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on the "One Health" initiative, Mulyani said.

It also highlighted the commitment to improving the regional health architecture after the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen resilience in the ASEAN Community based on the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF).

During the event, ASEAN ministers agreed to accelerate the development of the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergency and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED), with the objective of collecting funds for anticipating the pandemic. The ACPHEED will also serve as a regional hub to help ASEAN countries tackle and respond to public health emergencies and other emerging infectious diseases.



Results of the meeting will be submitted to the 43rd ASEAN Summit that will take place in Jakarta on September 5-7, she said./.