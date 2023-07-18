Hanoi (VNA) – The ASEAN Online Sale Day 2023, the largest online shopping event in Southeast Asia, is scheduled to take place from August 8 - 22, according to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Within the framework of the event, consumers in the ASEAN region can shop on digital platforms and major domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms with exclusive offers.

To improve consumer confidence in cross-border online transactions, Vietnam has implemented a dispute settlement system to handle complaints that typically occur during online transactional events.



After receiving consumers' complaints related to cross-border transactions within the framework of the ASEAN Online Shopping Day, the system helps connect focal points in ASEAN countries to resolve complaints.



To learn more about the ASEAN Online Sale Day, consumers, businesses, or organisations in Vietnam and other ASEAN countries can visit its official website at onlineasean.com, ASEAN's website at asean.org, and other channels, and social networks of the bloc.

The ASEAN Online Sale Day was first held in 2020, attracting the participation of numerous businesses and consumers in the group and contributing to the development of e-commerce in the region./.