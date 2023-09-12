World Malaysia pens three strategies for national peace, stability Malaysia has outlined three strategies to ensure the country’s security and sovereignty are guaranteed, thus improving the standard of living and well-being of its people.

World Thai firms make efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions The Carbon Markets Club and the Thai Renewable Energy Association (RE 100) on September 11 signed an agreement to collaborate on initiatives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

World Thai PM vows to seek ways to improve economy Thailand’s new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin vowed to act quickly to relieve the country's economic problems in his four-year term in his inaugural speech to the parliament on September 11.

World Thai exporters face difficulties in meeting EU’s requirement for carbon-emissions reporting Thai business operators may not be ready to comply with the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) of the European Union (EU), according to Thailand’s Department of Trade Negotiations.