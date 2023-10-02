Culture - Sports Vietnamese football official continues to serve at AFC Executive Committee President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan has been re-elected to represent the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee in the 2023-2027 tenure.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture introduced at Berlin Asia Arts Festival Various Vietnamese art and cultural performances with traditional and modern features were introduced at the ongoing Berlin Asian Arts Festival on September 30.

Culture - Sports Online cuisine map to bring Vietnamese foods to the world The Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) is working to develop a national online cuisine map with a view to introducing Vietnamese cuisine quintessence to the world through helping those who want to explore the country's food.