Culture - Sports Vietnam secures first silver medal at ASIAD 2023 Shooter Ngo Huu Vuong secured the first silver medal for Vietnam at the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in Hangzhou city of China's Zhejiang province on September 25.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographer honoured at International Photography Awards 2023 Vietnamese photographer Tran Viet Van from Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper was among those winning the Honorable Mentions given out by the 20th International Photography Awards (IPA) 2023 of the US.

Culture - Sports Bac Giang works on leveraging heritage conservation, promotion Authorities in Bac Giang province have so far spent more than 240 billion VND (9.9 million USD) on renovating and preserving over 100 historical relics, as part of the 2021-2025 plan for the work.

Culture - Sports Tuyen Quang lit up with colourful giant lanterns ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival The upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival has brought a joyful and cheerful atmosphere to Tuyen Quang, as major streets in the northern mountainous city are filled with colourful giant lanterns in afternoon parades. The Tuyen Quang Citadel Festival has been confirmed by the Vietnam Guinness Book of Records as having the most unique and largest lanterns in Vietnam.