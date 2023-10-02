Videos Ninh Binh moves to entice tourists to spiritual attractions With over 1,800 relics, including one world cultural and natural heritage site, 78 national relics, and 3 special national relics, Ninh Binh province boasts thousands of years of historical tradition. The province’s spiritual attractions are also a valuable resource in developing local tourism.

Culture - Sports Architect using 3D technology to promote cultural heritage Architect Dinh Viet Phuong and the 3D Joint Stock Company began digitising cultural heritage items in 2004, contributing to preserving and promoting Vietnamese culture in the digital age.