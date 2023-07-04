Culture - Sports Quan Chuong Gate stands the test of time Quan Chuong Gate, the only remaining gate of the old Thang Long Citadel, holds a rustic charm despite daily changes of the capital city of Hanoi.

Videos Vietnam endowed with abundant resources to develop cultural tourism With cultural richness and a vast array of tangible and intangible cultural heritages, Vietnam is endowed with abundant resources for the development of cultural tourism.