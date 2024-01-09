Business Measures sought to remove difficulties for enterprises in Vinh Long A variety of solutions were proposed to remove difficulties facing businesses operating in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long at a dialogue held by the provincial People’s Committee on January 8.

Business PM sets path for Petrovietnam’s continued success in 2024 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has assigned relevant ministries and agencies to remove any existing obstacles as soon as possible, thus providing unwavering support for the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) to further develop and ensure national energy security.