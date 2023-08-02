Phu La women are exceptionally gorgeous, dressed at festivals and ceremonies in lovely traditional costumes they hand-made themselves. The craft has been practiced for generations, and Phu La women are keen to teach their kids how to make these embroidered costumes to keep the fire burning.

Living off Mother Nature, her majestic echoes and sharp sounds have been embedded in Phu La folk music. Their songs are rich in themes, from love songs to storytelling, and have been sung for generations after being constantly passed down from the elderly to the young.

In addition to the efforts of the Phu La people, local authorities have also paid regard to preserving Phu La culture by organising classes and clubs specialising in their indigenous practices. In doing so, their culture is nurtured and local tourism is promoted, as such activities offer a new charm to Xin Man district./.

VNA